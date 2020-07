Vikas Dubey arrested: Watch what Priyanka Gandhi & Akhilesh Yadav said

Gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest has led to a political war in Uttar Pradesh.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav asked the government whether it was an arrest or surrender.

He went to demand that the gangster's call detail records be made public so that those connected to him could be exposed.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi demanded a CBI probe into the whole matter and questioned the UP police about how he managed to reach Ujjain.

