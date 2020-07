Vikas Dubey case: Congress cites videos, questions 'accident & encounter' angle

The Uttar Pradesh police have said that gangster Vikas Dubey was killed during an encounter after he tried to flee following an accident.

However, two videos have now emerged that increase the mystery over the police's 'accident & encounter' angle.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also cited the videos to question the Yogi government over the issue.

Watch the full video for all the details.