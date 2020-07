Watch: Doctor contradicts UP police, says Vikas Dubey was brought dead to hospital

UP gangster Vikas Dubey was shot dead in an encounter on Friday.

Speaking on the encounter, UP ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said four police personnel and two STF commandos were injured.

Meanwhile, LLR Hospital Principal Dr RB Kamal said that Dubey had four bullet injuries - three on the chest and one on his arm.