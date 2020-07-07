Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Official statement to be issued soon', says UP ADG
Vikas Dubey encounter: 'Official statement to be issued soon', says UP ADG
Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar commented over the question that under which circumstances the encounter took place or whether there was any negligence by police personnel, he replied, "Official statement will be issues soon." "After car overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch police weapon and attempted to flee after which there was retaliatory fire by Police in which he was injured.
He was declared dead after being taken to hospital.
Additional Director General (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh Police, Prashant Kumar on July 8 informed that three persons have been arrested by Haryana Police in Faridabad in connection with the Kanpur encounter. The persons identified as Kartike urf Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan. "Haryana Police have arrested 3 men, Kartike alias Prabhat, Ankur and Shravan in Faridabad. Police recovered 2 government police pistol of 9mm caliber, 2 pistols and 45 live rounds. We will take them into custody," said Kumar.
Police personnel who got injured following Vikas Dubey encounter were brought Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur. Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was killed on July 10 after he tried to flee after a car of STF convoy overturned.
One of the car of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) convoy carrying wanted gangster met with an accident on July 10 morning. STF was bringing back VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when the car overturned. Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was arrested in Ujjain on July 09. More details are awaited.
Convoy of UP STF along with Criminal Vikas Dubey reached Jhansi on July 10. Vikas dubey is being taken to Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. It is speculated that change of cars have also been taken place as a 'black car' was seen in the convoy which was not there before. Police arrested gangster Vikas Dubey in Ujjain on July 09. Vikas Dubey is the main accuse in the Kanpur encounter, in which, 8 policemen lost their lives in the shootout. Several of his close aides have since been killed in police encounters. Vikas Dubey carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.
Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer..
