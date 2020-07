A Minute Of Kindness: The Designer Clothes Sale Helping Queer People Of Colour

Host, DJ and presenter Miss Jason raised over £16,000 for the Queer, Trans, Intersex, Black, Indigenous And People Of Colour UK Hardship Fund.

By enlisting the help of celebrities including Lily Allen, FKA Twigs and Mabel as well as a host of designers, Miss Jason garnered over 600 donated items for sale.