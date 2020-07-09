Global  

Heather Morris prays for Naya Rivera
Heather Morris prays for ‘Glee’ co-star Naya Rivera The actress appealed for "love and light" following the shocking news her former 'Glee' co-star has gone missing while on a boat trip with her four-year-old son Josey.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: A search was embarked on for Naya after Josey was found alone on a boat on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday (08.07.20) afternoon, three hours after they had rented the craft.

According to TMZ, Josey was asleep when he was found in the vessel by another boater and later told Ventura County Sherrif's deputies that his mother had gone swimming in the water, but didn't get back up into the boat.

Divers, assisted by helicopters and drone operatives immediately started searching the lake, but had found no trace of the actress until the search was suspended at nightfall.

