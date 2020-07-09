Global  

Covid cases cross 7 lakh, India 3rd worst hit, but 'no community spread'| Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:10s - Published
Covid cases cross 7 lakh, India 3rd worst hit, but 'no community spread'| Oneindia News

Covid cases cross 7 lakh, India 3rd worst hit, but 'no community spread'| Oneindia News

Over 7 lakh covid cases, and India is 3rd worst hit country by the Coronavirus but govt maintains there is no community spread yet; Gangster Vikas Dubey arrested after dramatic chase from Ujjain temple; Centre defends formation of PM-Cares fund in Supreme Court; PM Modi says India will lead the story of global revival post Covid pandemic; Nepal's communist party appears to be headed for a split; China fumes as Australia offers citizenship to Hong Kongers; Kerala deploys commandos at villages with super-spreaders and more news #Covid #PMCares #VikasDubey

