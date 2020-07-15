Covid-19: Record single day jump of 49,310 new coronavirus cases in India | Oneindia News

Global  
 

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:26s - Published
A record single-day jump of 49,310 new coronavirus patients registered in the last 24 hours has taken India's COVID-19 tally to 12.87 lakh cases, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

Last 24 hours, the Health Ministry recorded 740 coronavirus-linked deaths.

This is the second consecutive day that the country reported record surge in the number of patients.

Yesterday morning, the government said that 45,720 fresh infections and 1,129 deaths were registered in the previous 24 hours.

Around 8.17 lakh patients have recovered so far; the recovery rate stood at 63.45 per cent this morning.

The positivity rate - percentage of patients who have tested positive for coronavirus - is 13.97 per cent.

