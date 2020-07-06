Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed
Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden announces further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions by allowing outdoor music and theatre performances happening, reopening gyms, swimming pools, tattoo parlours and beauty salons.
Report by Bassaneseg.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden deployed a new slogan in the coronavirus fight, saying it is now time to “work out to help out”.He told the Downing Street press conference: “I’m really urging people to get out there and to play their part: buy the tickets for outdoor plays and musical recitals, get to your local gallery and support your local businesses.“Our fight began with a collective effort and I really hope it will end with one. At the beginning we all stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives, now the British public has a new part to play. It’s time to eat out to help out, to enjoy the arts to help out and to work out to help out.“It’s over to all of you to help the country recover safely.”
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has confirmed despite the pledge of £1.5bn to help save the culture industry not all venues and jobs can be saved.
The First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, announces the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland, as indoor bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meet workers at Turnbull & Asser shirt factory in Gloucester.
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall meet workers at Turnbull & Asser shirt factory in Gloucester.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Harlow, Essex, and says that the government's job retention bonus must target the areas that most need it.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visits an engineering firm in Harlow, Essex, and says that the government's job retention bonus must target the areas that most need it.
Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds says the government should work on the test track and isolate system in order to build confidence for people to go out to support businesses and help the economy.
