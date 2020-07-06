Dowden: Gyms can reopen and outdoor performances allowed

Culture Secretary: Work out to help out



Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden deployed a new slogan in the coronavirus fight, saying it is now time to “work out to help out”.He told the Downing Street press conference: “I’m really urging people to get out there and to play their part: buy the tickets for outdoor plays and musical recitals, get to your local gallery and support your local businesses.“Our fight began with a collective effort and I really hope it will end with one. At the beginning we all stayed at home to protect the NHS and save lives, now the British public has a new part to play. It’s time to eat out to help out, to enjoy the arts to help out and to work out to help out.“It’s over to all of you to help the country recover safely.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970