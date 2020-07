Chico Police arrested a man Wednesday night near the 11300 block of midway after locating meth, heroin, and an undisclosed amount of cash in the vehicle.

Traffic stop ends in a drug bust.... chico police arrested this man william martin... he was a passenger in the car during a traffic stop..

Officers say police k-9 pax sniffed-out drugs..

Then -a search of the car turned up bags of heroin and meth.

Officers also seized cash.

Martin is now facing a number of drug charges, including possession for sale.

