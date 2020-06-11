Former New York City Mayor called the police on Sacha Baron Cohen!

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has revealed he called the police when Sacha Baron Cohen tried to prank him while wearing a pink bikini!

Sacha Baron Cohen Makes Secret Appearance at Conservative Rally in Washington | THR News Organizers of the event have suggested the comedian disguised himself as a lead singer who encouraged the crowd to sing along to lyrics such as "Obama what we gotta do, inject him with the Wuhan flu" and "Corona is a liberal hoax."

ABC Passes on 'Thirtysomething' Sequel, Colin Kaepernick's Netflix Series & More News | THR News Colin Kaepernick's life is being turned into a Netflix series, Sacha Baron Cohen appeared to make a secret appearance pranking a Conservative rally in Washington and ABC has passed on the pilot for the 'Thirtysomething' sequel.

U.S. Supreme Court rules some Trump financial records can be revealed The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a New York prosecutor can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records but prevented - at least for now - Democratic-led House of Representatives committees from getting similar documents. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

The mural was painted on Fifth Avenue and others are planned for each of New York's five boroughs.

Large yellow letters spelling the words 'Black Lives Matter' have found a brand-new home, and this time it's New York City's 5th Avenue in front of Trump Tower...

U.S. Senate panel approves subpoena power in Trump-Russia probe A divided Senate Judiciary Committee approved sweeping subpoena power on Thursday for a politically charged congressional probe of an FBI investigation into Republican President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and its contacts with Russia. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Barr says Trump fired U.S. Attorney who refused to resign U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani. This report is produced by Jonah Green.

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Gavino Garay has more.

