Camila Mendes Says It Was A 'No-Brainer' To Defend 'Riverdale' Co-Stars Over False Sexual Assault Allegations

While chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, Camila Mendes says that it was a "no-brainer" for her to speak out and defend her "Riverdale" co-stars who were being falsely accused of sexual assault.

Plus, she and her "Palm Springs" co-stars Meredith Hagner and Peter Gallagher share what audiences can expect from the Andy Samberg-led rom-com.