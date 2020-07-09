Fork in the Road: The burgers at Big Willy's Townhouse

The fork all this all this week the fork in the road crew is in search of the best cheeseburger in the wabash valley.

They asked you the viewers to vote, then they took the top three favorite spots and put them to the test.

The 2nd stop was big willy's townhouse here in terre haute.

Big willy's serves 6 signature burgers from a portabello mushroom swiss burger, to a breakfast burger.

It's topped with an egg, bacon, and hashbrown caserole.

Owner jason trainor says he's appreciative of all the nominations.

It would mean a lot to him -- as well as the staff -- to win the crown of best burger in the wabash valley.

"being a steak and seafood place i knew our burgers were good, i have had a few of the competitions burgers and i think there are some good burgers out there.

So i am happy to be one of the top three."

The judges tried all the different burgers at big willy's.

They have one more stop before they sit down to crown a champ.

Tuesday, we'll see who wins "best burger in the valley" sponsored by joe's italian foods and