Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman tests positive for COVID-19

- pascagoula's chief of police ha- tested positive for the - coronavirus.- this comes after several city - employees and law enforcment- officers tested positive over - the weekend.- according to our media partner- the sun herald, chief - matt chapman was tested sunday- after coming into - contact with another pascagoula- police officer- who tested positive.- chapman is now self-- quarantining at home and is - among a handful of of city- police officers who have tested- positive for the virus.

- the department's headquarters - was disinfected following the - first confirmed case in the - department, and masks are now - required