A virus detection network to stop the next pandemic | Pardis Sabeti and Christian Happi

How can we stop the next pandemic before it starts?

Disease researchers Pardis Sabeti and Christian Happi introduce Sentinel, an early warning system that detects and tracks viral threats in real time -- and could help stop them before they spread.

Learn more about the cutting-edge technology that powers the system and how the Sentinel team is helping scientists and health workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

(This ambitious plan is part of the Audacious Project, TED's initiative to inspire and fund global change.)