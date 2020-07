How hot is too hot for outdoor exercise? Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:49s - Published 5 minutes ago How hot is too hot for outdoor exercise? It can get too hot for certain levels of exercise, according to Dr. Raul Vazquez. Staying hydrated is essential. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE PANDEMIC AND ACOLD, WET SPRINGGAVE A LOT OFWESTERN NEWYORKERS A SERIOUSCASE OF CABINFEVER.MANY ARE TRYING TOMAKE UP FOR IT THISSUMMER.BUT AS GILATMELAMED TELLS USNEW AT 11 -- THISSUMMER HEAT COULDBE TOO MUCH OF AGOOD THING FOROUTDOOR FUN.RECORD HEAT IS NOTSTOPPING BIKERS ONELMWOOD AVNENUE."IT'S NEVER REALLYTOO HOT TO BIKE."BIKE SAFETY MEANSMORE THAN JUSTHELMETS IN THISWEATHER.ALEX DAVIES OWNSCAMPUS WHEELWORKS AND SAYSPROPER CLOTHINGMAKES A BIGDIFFERENCE."SOMETHING THAT'SGOING TO WICKMOISTURE AWAY FROMYOUR SKIN PULL IT TOTHE OUTSIDE OF YOURCLOTHING AND ALLOWIT TO DRY IN THE WIND.SO A COMBINATION OFHAVING THE RIGHTNUTRITION, THE RIGHTHYDRATION, AND THERIGHT CLOTHING ANDYOU CAN RIDE ANYTIMEYOU WANNA RIDE."DR. RAUL VAZQUEZSAYS IT CAN GETTOO HOT FOR CERTAINLEVELS OFEXERCISE.LIKE THIS WEEK --WHEN TEMPS HAVEBEEN IN THE 90'SEVERY DAY."YOU CAN DEVELOPHEAT EXHAUSTION AT104 AND ABOVE ANDHEAT STROKE. YOUKNOW YOUR MARGINSA LITTLE BIT TIGHT SO IWOULDN'T BE AWARRIOR DURINGTHESE TIMES."SOME OF HISRECOMMENDATIONSARE:-DON'T TRY NEWWORKOUTS-RUN EARLY IN THEMORNING OR LATE ATNIGHT-AND BE AWARE OFANY MEDICATIONSYOU'RE TAKING THATMIGHT DEHYDRATEYOU LIKEANTIHISTAMINESAS UNCOMFORTABLEAS SWEATING CANBE."MY TUMMY IS FEELINGSWEATY RIGHT NOWAND I WAS SWEATYTHEN TOO."DR. VAZQUEZ SAYS IT'SA GOOD THING."IF YOU'RE NOTHYDRATED ENOUGH,YOU'RE NOT SWEATINGAND YOUR BODY CANRETAIN ALL THIS HEAT.""DR. VAZQUEZ SAYSTHERE ARE SOMEWARNING SIGNS THATYOU MIGHT NEED TOTAKE A BREAK.""WHEN YOU SWEATYOU'RE TAKING FLUIDAWAY FROM MUSCLES,SO YOU CAN GET WHATARE CALLEDGIVESYUSTION WHEREYOU MAY GET INTONAUSRATED.MIRA ANH FUN WE'LLNEVER WANNALO, GILAMELAMED, 7H ERIE,EANS,AND GENESEEHEAT ADVISORY INCH FUN WE'LLNEO, GILATMELAMEDSS NEWS.





