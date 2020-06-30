Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match as team makes it's return to play in the MLS is Back tournament

Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match in Impact's return to MLS play

MLS players feel safe in 'bubble' ahead of soccer tournament Player say they feel safe in 'bubble' even as more players opt out of MLS is Back soccer tournament.

A group of nearly 170 players, club staff and coaches protested on the field before Major League Soccer's Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC game.

Nani scores a 97th-minute winner for Orlando as MLS action returns and players from across the league stage a powerful protest.

Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match MLS players take a knee and raise fists in support of 'Black Lives Matter' social justice movement

