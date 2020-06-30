Global  

Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match in Impact's return to MLS play
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match in Impact's return to MLS play

Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match in Impact's return to MLS play

Montreal Impact head coach Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match as team makes it's return to play in the MLS is Back tournament

Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match [Video]

Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match

MLS players take a knee and raise fists in support of 'Black Lives Matter' social justice movement

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:41Published

Raised fists for eight minutes and 46 seconds - MLS players protest on return

 Nani scores a 97th-minute winner for Orlando as MLS action returns and players from across the league stage a powerful protest.
BBC News

Black Players for Change protests on field prior to first MLS is Back match in Orlando

 A group of nearly 170 players, club staff and coaches protested on the field before Major League Soccer's Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC game.
USATODAY.com
MLS players feel safe in 'bubble' ahead of soccer tournament [Video]

MLS players feel safe in 'bubble' ahead of soccer tournament

Player say they feel safe in 'bubble' even as more players opt out of MLS is Back soccer tournament.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:50Published

