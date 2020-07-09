Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up

Police have admitted Naya Rivera's body "may never come back up", but they are doing "everything [they] can" to find the 'Glee' star after she went missing, presumed dead, this week.



The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera continues, 24 hours since the actress was reported missing after disappearing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said on Thursday the 33-year-old was presumed to have drowned and the effort to find her was classed as a “search and recovery operation”.Rivera went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her son Josey Hollis at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.A huge search operation has been launched but she is yet to be found. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published on January 1, 1970 In CA: Search continues for 'Glee' star's body; education lawsuits pile up Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boat trip in Ventura County. The state and the University of California file lawsuits against..

