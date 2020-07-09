Global  

Police say Naya Rivera's body may never come back up
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Police have admitted Naya Rivera's body "may never come back up", but they are doing "everything [they] can" to find the 'Glee' star after she went missing, presumed dead, this week.

Search continues for missing Glee star Naya Rivera [Video]

The search for former Glee star Naya Rivera continues, 24 hours since the actress was reported missing after disappearing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son.The Ventura County Sheriff’s office said on Thursday the 33-year-old was presumed to have drowned and the effort to find her was classed as a “search and recovery operation”.Rivera went missing on Wednesday while on a rented boat with her son Josey Hollis at Lake Piru, about 56 miles north-west of central Los Angeles.A huge search operation has been launched but she is yet to be found.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

In CA: Search continues for 'Glee' star's body; education lawsuits pile up

 Actress Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boat trip in Ventura County. The state and the University of California file lawsuits against..
USATODAY.com
Divers Search California Lake After Naya Rivera Goes Missing | THR News [Video]

Lake Piru in Southern California is closed to the public as authorities continued their search Thursday for 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera, who went missing Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son Josey on Lake Piru.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:30Published

Naya Rivera's Body May Never Be Discovered, Police Say

The authorities are speaking out with more details on the search for Naya Rivera and there is a...
Just Jared - Published

Police Have Not Yet Found Naya Rivera, Announce Media Briefing

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update in the ongoing search for Naya Rivera,...
Just Jared - Published

Police Release Video of Naya Rivera & Josey Arriving at the Lake, Riding Away in Boat

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office has released CCTV video that shows Naya Rivera and her...
Just Jared - Published


Investigators Release 911 Call Made After Boaters Found 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera's Son On Boat In Lake Piru [Video]

Investigators Release 911 Call Made After Boaters Found 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera's Son On Boat In Lake Piru

As the search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera continued Thursday, Ventura County officials released the 911 call made after her 4-year-old son was found on a boat on the lake.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:04Published
Naya Rivera Reported Missing at Lake Piru & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Naya Rivera Reported Missing at Lake Piru & More News | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:04Published
WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Continues [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Continues

Search teams on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA are looking for Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in "Glee." Authorities said she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday, and then he..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published