Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, officials say
Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 00:45s
The cause of death for actress Naya Rivera has been ruled an accidental drowning one day after her body was found in Lake Piru, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.

