Naya Rivera death ruled an accidental drowning, officials say
The cause of death for actress Naya Rivera has been ruled an accidental drowning one day after her body was found in Lake Piru, the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office said Tuesday.
Naya Rivera saved her son before drowning at lakeNaya Rivera saved her son before drowning, according to authorities who have confirmed the body recovered from Lake Piru, California on Monday morning is that of the missing actress.