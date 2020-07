An 8-year old boy had to be rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:23s - Published 5 minutes ago An 8-year old boy had to be rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon “Dug down maybe four to six feet possibly a little deeper and then as he was sitting in the hole the hole collapsed around him and completely buried him in sand,” said state parks ranger, Sean James. Witnesses say the boy was digging with friends when the accident happened. In exclusive video obtained by Action News 8 you could see more than a dozen first responders and family members digging disparately to rescue the youngster. 0

