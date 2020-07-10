Solar power is sure, pure and secure: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 during inauguration of 750 MW Solar Project via video conferencing said solar energy is the medium of energy needs of the 21st century.

"Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure," said Prime Minister after dedicating to the nation the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.