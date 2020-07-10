Global  
 

Solar power is sure, pure and secure: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 10 during inauguration of 750 MW Solar Project via video conferencing said solar energy is the medium of energy needs of the 21st century.

"Not just for the present, solar energy will be a medium of energy needs of the 21st century because solar power is sure, pure and secure," said Prime Minister after dedicating to the nation the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the 750 MW Solar Project set up at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing on July 10. MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several union ministers took part in the event.

PM Modi inaugrates Asia's largest solar power plant in Rewa

