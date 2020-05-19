Tottenham documentary to centre around Jose Mourinho’s arrival at club

Courtesy: Amazon PrimeAmazon Prime release the trailer for the new Tottenham documentary 'All or Nothing'.The series following Spurs will initially focus on the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and subsequent arrival of Jose Mourinho when it airs later this summer.
Jose Mourinho chose to keep his counsel on Eric Dier’s four-match ban in fear of receiving a punishment himself, but said Tottenham are unlikely to appeal against the decision.Dier has been handed the sanction after he climbed into the stand after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich in March to confront a fan who was arguing with his brother.Mourinho has previously said he did not expect Dier to receive any punishment, but is now keeping quiet.
A look at the progress of Tottenham's 2019/20 season before the postponement of sport due to coronavirus. Spurs have struggled to hit the heights of last season, leading to the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes the club can tie up a new contract for Eric Dier.The England international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho says both the club, led by..
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France midfielder, who Mourinho met during lockdown to help install his GPS equipment, has not..
In a classic Jose Mourinho news conference, the Tottenham boss gave an uninterrupted four minute response to comments by Paul Merson that Harry Kane may question his future at the club because of their..