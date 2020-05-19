Global  
 

Tottenham documentary to centre around Jose Mourinho’s arrival at club
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Courtesy: Amazon PrimeAmazon Prime release the trailer for the new Tottenham documentary 'All or Nothing'.The series following Spurs will initially focus on the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino and subsequent arrival of Jose Mourinho when it airs later this summer.

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham: Powerful people do not like to be criticised

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is cryptic in his...
Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems [Video]

Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems

Following a goalless draw at Bournemouth, Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho left his virtual post match news conference having been unable to hear any questions.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:51Published
Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference [Video]

Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference

Spurs manager Jose Mourihno walks out of the post-match press conference after getting frustrated at technical diffculties on the virtual call.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:23Published
Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban [Video]

Mourinho: Spurs unlikely to appeal Dier ban

Jose Mourinho chose to keep his counsel on Eric Dier’s four-match ban in fear of receiving a punishment himself, but said Tottenham are unlikely to appeal against the decision.Dier has been handed the sanction after he climbed into the stand after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich in March to confront a fan who was arguing with his brother.Mourinho has previously said he did not expect Dier to receive any punishment, but is now keeping quiet.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Callum Wilson has a late effort ruled out by VAR

 Callum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
BBC News

Tottenham: The season so far [Video]

Tottenham: The season so far

A look at the progress of Tottenham's 2019/20 season before the postponement of sport due to coronavirus. Spurs have struggled to hit the heights of last season, leading to the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Tottenham players left in shock at Jose Mourinho’s arrival to replace sacked Mauricio Pochettino in first look at Amazon documentary trailer

“We have to do what we feel is right for the club. Only time will tell if it’s the right...
talkSPORT - Published


Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract [Video]

Jose Mourinho hoping Spurs can sort Dier contract

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho hopes the club can tie up a new contract for Eric Dier.The England international’s current deal expires at the end of next season, but Mourinho says both the club, led by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Mourinho plays down suggestions of rift with Ndombele [Video]

Mourinho plays down suggestions of rift with Ndombele

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has denied reports of a rift between him and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The France midfielder, who Mourinho met during lockdown to help install his GPS equipment, has not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Jose's four-minute defence against Kane critics [Video]

Jose's four-minute defence against Kane critics

In a classic Jose Mourinho news conference, the Tottenham boss gave an uninterrupted four minute response to comments by Paul Merson that Harry Kane may question his future at the club because of their..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:50Published