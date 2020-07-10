Walmart Will Offer Low Cost Health Insurance

Walmart has over 5,000 locations in the U.S. and 265 million customers globally.

And according to Business Insider, they may be ready to give health insurance providers some competition.

Walmart is launching a low-cost health insurance offering, available to customers.

It's called Walmart Insurance Services LLC.

The discount store says that the Walmart Health Center prices will be up to 50% lower than traditional care.

Walmart's $4 generic drug program already offers members some generic prescriptions for discounted prices.

This year, the retailer has grown in their healthcare related offerings.

This includes opening the second Walmart Health center in Georgia, that offers services like primary care, dental care and mental health counseling.