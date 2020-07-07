Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta bemoaned the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah but not Jamie Vardy as the Leicester striker struck late to salvage a point at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners looked on course for a fourth straight Premier League win after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opened the scoring and the home side then created a string of chances to kill off the game. Instead they had to settle for a 1-1 draw as Vardy scored with six minutes remaining, soon after Arsenal had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of Nketiah.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970