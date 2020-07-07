Tottenham v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

|
Tottenham documentary to centre around Jose Mourinho’s arrival at club
Bournemouth 0-0 Tottenham: Powerful people do not like to be criticisedTottenham boss Jose Mourinho is cryptic in his...
Mourinho walks out of press conference due to technical problems
Jose Mourinho walks out after getting frustrated with technical difficulties with the virtual post-match press conference
Klopp refusing to think about Premier League points record
Mikel Arteta feels Jamie Vardy should have been sent off before equaliser
'I do not understand the rules' - Arteta confused by VAR monitor useArsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he does not understand the use of pitch-side monitors after the decision to send off Eddie Nketiah.
VAR: Premier League confirms wrong penalty decisions in all Thursday gamesIncorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday's games, the Premier League tells BBC Match of the Day.
United cruise to 3-0 win over villaBIRMINGHAM: Manchester United kept up their chase for a top-four spot with a comfortable 3-0 win at relegation-threatened Aston Villa in the Premier League last..
WorldNews
Premier League admits VAR errors in all three Thursday matchesIncorrect penalty decisions were made by the video assistant referee in all three of Thursday's games, the Premier League tells BBC Match of the Day.
Mason Greenwood: Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he 'cannot leave out' teenagerManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he "cannot leave players out" like Mason Greenwood after the teenager scored for the third straight Premier..
Johnny Depp admits accidentally headbutting with ex-wife Amber Heard
Three men and teenager questioned over suspected terror plotA teenager and two men were held in London, while another man was arrested in Leicestershire.
UK showers Saudis with apologies hastily after criticizing Riyadh regime’s rights record: ReportThe United Kingdom has reportedly offered Saudi Arabia profuse apologies, only days after London publicly leveled criticism against the ultra-conservative..
