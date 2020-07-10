Global  
 

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter
Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter.

On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump!

You have one last chance to turn the tables, win this election and save America—and yourself!” In his tweet, the KKK leader encouraged Trump to replace VP, Mike Pence with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who Gizmodo says is "notoriously racist." Duke continued, "Nominate Tucker Carlson for Vice President.

This would energize your campaign beyond belief." Duke also endorsed Trump in 2016.

The then presidential candidate faulted a “bad earpierce” from CNN, when he didn’t initially reject the former KKK Grand Wizard’s endorsement.

Several high-profile racists have been banned from Twitter recently, but Duke is not one of them.

