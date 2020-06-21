SpaceX Reschedules Starlink Satellites Launch For Saturday

Congress May Allow SpaceX to Send NASA to Jupiter's Moon Europa



Before the release of a new draft bill from the House Appropriations Committee, Congress made using the Space Launch System, NASA's new megarocket currently under development, a requirement for any of.. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:19 Published 3 days ago

SpaceX to Launch More Satellites Into Space Today



The launch will happen at 1 p.m. California time. Suzanne Marques reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:11 Published 2 weeks ago