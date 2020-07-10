Global  
 

Eminem Disses Drew Brees in New Song On Friday morning, Eminem and Kid Cudi released their new collaborative track, "The Adventures Of Moon Man & Slim Shady." In the song, Eminem seemingly takes a shot at New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees, saying “f--- Drew Brees.” Eminem, via new song The callout is presumably in reference to Brees’ past controversy surrounding his stance on NFL protests during the national anthem.

In June, Brees made headlines when he said he was against kneeling and would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag.” After receiving backlash, Brees apologized for his comments, saying he would “do better” and be “part of the solution.” Eminem also used his track to criticize the way politicians have handled the COVID-19 pandemic, calling them a “bunch of half-wits.” Eminem, via new song

