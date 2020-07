Covid-19 vaccine won't be possible before 2021, Parliament Panel told| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:49s - Published 4 minutes ago Covid-19 vaccine won't be possible before 2021, Parliament Panel told| Oneindia News Govt tells Parliamentary Panel that no Covid vaccine is possible before 2021, after ICMR's August 'deadline'; Opposition wants Vikas Dubey encounter to be probed by sitting SC judge; Pune will impose a 10-day shutdown from July 13 to control rising Covid cases; NIA tells Kerala HC that Swapna Suresh, the alleged gold smuggler, is booked under UAPA; Hyderabad becomes second worst-hit city by Covid and more news #VikasDubey #NIA #GoldSmuggling #vaccine 0

