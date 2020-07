The Search Of 'Glee' Actresses Body Continues

Of Friday, the search for the body of "Glee" actress Naya Rivera resumed.

CNN reports that Rivera went missing from a lake in Southern California.

She is presumed dead following a boat ride she took Wednesday with her four-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

Rivera came to Lake Piru in Ventura County, California, north of Los Angeles, around 1 p.m.

PST on Wednesday.

Officials said more that 80 people were involved in the search for Rivera.