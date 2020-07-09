Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues In California Lake
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues In California Lake

Search For Missing Actress Naya Rivera Continues In California Lake

Authorities in Ventura County, California continue to search for the body of onetime "Glee" star Naya Rivera.

The 33-year-old actress went missing during a boat ride with her young son at a California lake.

Police say she drowned.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera missing at California lake, authorities say

Actress Naya Rivera, who played Santana Lopez in the hit TV musical show "Glee," was missing feared...
SBS - Published Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle TimesWorldNewsBillboard.com


Divers and rescuers continue search for missing actress Naya Rivera

Divers and rescuers are scouring California's Lake Piru for missing actress Naya Rivera. Rivera, best...
CBS News - Published

Search Resumes For ‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera; 4-Year-Old Son Found Alone On Boat

The search for 33-year-old “Glee” actress Naya Rivera resumed early Thursday morning after she...
CBS 2 - Published


Tweets about this

ArtJaimelee

JaimeLee-Art🖌🔳🔲 RT @NBCNightlyNews: NOW: @GadiNBC has the latest on the search for Naya Rivera. https://t.co/RqYXpbjf5A 6 minutes ago

isamarfernande

Isamar Fernández R RT @ABC7Chicago: Naya Rivera search update: Search for missing 'Glee' actress turns to recovery operation at Southern California lake https… 9 minutes ago

Redzone_Ebony

Ebony Brokenborough RT @AnnieYuTV: HEARTBREAKING... Search efforts continue for 33-year-old Naya Rivera. The actress went missing during a boating trip with h… 11 minutes ago

OhmzTheDon

ADAPT NTWANA 🌍 RT @rdwebster: https://t.co/va7lMokcRu Naya Rivera Update: The Ventura County Sheriff shifted its search for missing actress Naya Rivera… 17 minutes ago

mpodnar

Michelle P RT @BTtoronto: Actress Naya Rivera, who was reported missing on Wednesday after renting a boat with her 4-year old son, Josey, in the Los A… 18 minutes ago

rdwebster

Richard D. Webster https://t.co/va7lMokcRu Naya Rivera Update: The Ventura County Sheriff shifted its search for missing actress Nay… https://t.co/S0mvvVaZDG 19 minutes ago

steelercam

Carole ⁦@nikki_nep⁩ Search for Naya Rivera, Missing 'Glee' Actress, Resumes at California Lake https://t.co/d0l9aOhmb1 25 minutes ago

marco_issa

Marco Issa RT @DEADLINE: ➡️ Dive teams called in search for ‘Glee’ actress Naya Rivera ➡️ Sheriff’s Department says “hearts and prayers” go to family… 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

CCTV: Naya Rivera boards boat before disappearance [Video]

CCTV: Naya Rivera boards boat before disappearance

Security footage released by Ventura County Sheriff's Office showed actress Naya Riviera boarding a boat with her her four-year-old son Josey on Wednesday hours before going missing.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published
'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru in California [Video]

'Glee' actress Naya Rivera presumed dead after going missing at Lake Piru in California

Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on the hit TV show "Glee," is presumed dead by authorities after going missing at a California lake on Wednesday. Story: https://wfts.tv/2ZW4NYf

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:24Published
Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues [Video]

Naya Rivera's ex-husband rushes to son's side as search for missing Glee star continues

Actor Ryan Dorsey dropped everything to be by his son's side after his ex-wife, Naya Rivera, went missing during a lake trip.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published