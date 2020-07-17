Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Naya Rivera laid to rest
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Naya Rivera laid to rest

Naya Rivera laid to rest

Tragic actress Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in California's Lake Piru earlier this month.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naya Rivera Naya Rivera American actress and singer

'Glee' star Naya Rivera laid to rest, died within minutes, according to reports

 Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in a California lake earlier this month. Here are the reported details from her death certificate.
USATODAY.com

Naya Rivera: Glee star's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posts emotional tribute

 Late Glee star Naya Rivera's ex-husband says things will never be the same again for their son.
BBC News
Naya Rivera‘s younger sister celebrates 'unbreakable bond' with late actress [Video]

Naya Rivera‘s younger sister celebrates 'unbreakable bond' with late actress

Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla has penned a heartbreaking tribute in honour of her late sister.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera [Video]

Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera

CNN reports Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posted a heartbreaking tribute to the actress on Instagram. Rivera died at age 33 in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California. The actress was best known for her role on the hit dramedy 'Glee.' She leaves behind their son, 4-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey. The boy was found unharmed in the pontoon boat from which Rivera disappeared.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Lake Piru Lake Piru Lake in California

Glee stars visit Naya Rivera memorial at Lake Piru [Video]

Glee stars visit Naya Rivera memorial at Lake Piru

Former Glee stars Iqbal Theba and Dot Jones have paid a visit to a memorial for Naya Rivera set up at Lake Piru.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil [Video]

A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil

Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil at Lake Piru, California to remember the late actress.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:00Published

California California State in the western United States

California amphibious vehicle accident: US marine dead, eight missing

 A search is on after an incident involving an amphibious vehicle from Camp Pendleton, near San Diego.
BBC News

Kim Kardashian ‘torn’ over divorcing Kanye West: ‘Her concerns are the kids and the partnership’

 Kim is reportedly considering a divorce (Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn’ over..
WorldNews

La Luz del Mundo church leader faces new rape, extortion charges

 The state’s attorney general has filed new charges against the leader of the Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo megachurch, who has been accused of raping children..
WorldNews

Jumbo jet used to fight California wildfire

 Authorities have ordered some evacuations due to a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest near Asuza in Southern California. Helicopters and a converted jumbo..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Glee' star Naya Rivera laid to rest, died within minutes, according to reports

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in a California lake earlier this month. Here are...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

VeldaMcConnell2

Velda J McConnell RT @USATODAY: Rivera was buried in Los Angeles on July 24, according to two reports, which cite the "Glee" star's death certificate. https:… 1 minute ago

KA_LEILAH

RebelliousSoul RT @HotNewHipHop: May she rest in power. https://t.co/6sueb9OrSs 7 minutes ago

culttture

Culttture Naya Rivera death certificate reveals she drowned 'in minutes'... as the star is laid to rest at Hollywood's famous… https://t.co/5KrZ7LcRum 11 minutes ago

goss_ie

Goss.ie Naya Rivera's death certificate reveals she died 'within minutes' – as the Glee star is laid to rest… https://t.co/QLYBhDr6Rl 11 minutes ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY Rivera was buried in Los Angeles on July 24, according to two reports, which cite the "Glee" star's death certifica… https://t.co/9TYs8Lohji 13 minutes ago

Mix965Houston

MIX 96.5 Naya Rivera has been laid to rest. @Beyonce has a new album! #96SecondNews next! 13 minutes ago

AIkomoniTV

Alexandria Ikomoni RT @cbs46: Actress Naya Rivera was laid to rest 11 days after her drowning death was confirmed. https://t.co/QlAHMRgaVq 23 minutes ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Naya was laid to rest 11 days after her body was recovered from Lake Piru https://t.co/xh5gOpqkkO 26 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla shares sweet tribute to late star [Video]

Naya Rivera's sister Nickayla shares sweet tribute to late star

Nickayla Rivera has posted a sweet picture of her as a youngster giving her big sister Naya Rivera a kiss and shared a poignant message on Instagram about their unbreakable bond following the actress'..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th [Video]

Amber Riley has 'cried until tear ducts dried out' following Naya Rivera's de*th

Amber Riley has cried so much that her "tear ducts have dried out" following the de*th of her former Glee co-star Naya Rivera.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Amber Riley reveals how she remembers Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith every day [Video]

Amber Riley reveals how she remembers Naya Rivera and Cory Monteith every day

Amber Riley has penned a heartfelt tribute to her late friend and 'Glee' co-star Naya Rivera, and admitted she says the actress' name, and her late pal Cory Monteith's, every day to remember them.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published