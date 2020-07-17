Naya Rivera laid to rest

Tragic actress Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in California 's Lake Piru earlier this month.

Authorities have ordered some evacuations due to a wildfire in the Angeles National Forest near Asuza in Southern California. Helicopters and a converted jumbo..

The state’s attorney general has filed new charges against the leader of the Mexico-based La Luz del Mundo megachurch, who has been accused of raping children..

Kim is reportedly considering a divorce (Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Kim Kardashian is reportedly ‘torn’ over..

A search is on after an incident involving an amphibious vehicle from Camp Pendleton, near San Diego.

A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil Naya Rivera's fans are organising a candlelight vigil at Lake Piru, California to remember the late actress.

Glee stars visit Naya Rivera memorial at Lake Piru Former Glee stars Iqbal Theba and Dot Jones have paid a visit to a memorial for Naya Rivera set up at Lake Piru.

Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera CNN reports Naya Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posted a heartbreaking tribute to the actress on Instagram. Rivera died at age 33 in a boating accident at Lake Piru, California. The actress was best known for her role on the hit dramedy 'Glee.' She leaves behind their son, 4-year-old Josey Hollis Dorsey. The boy was found unharmed in the pontoon boat from which Rivera disappeared.

Naya Rivera‘s younger sister celebrates 'unbreakable bond' with late actress Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla has penned a heartbreaking tribute in honour of her late sister.

Late Glee star Naya Rivera's ex-husband says things will never be the same again for their son.

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in a California lake earlier this month. Here are the reported details from her death certificate.

