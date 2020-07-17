|
Naya Rivera American actress and singer
'Glee' star Naya Rivera laid to rest, died within minutes, according to reportsNaya Rivera has been laid to rest after drowning in a California lake earlier this month. Here are the reported details from her death certificate.
USATODAY.com
Naya Rivera: Glee star's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey posts emotional tributeLate Glee star Naya Rivera's ex-husband says things will never be the same again for their son.
BBC News
Naya Rivera‘s younger sister celebrates 'unbreakable bond' with late actress
Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey Posts Moving Tribute To 'Glee' Star Naya Rivera
Lake Piru Lake in California
Glee stars visit Naya Rivera memorial at Lake Piru
A touching tribute: Naya Rivera's fans organising candlelight vigil
California State in the western United States
California amphibious vehicle accident: US marine dead, eight missingA search is on after an incident involving an amphibious vehicle from Camp Pendleton, near San Diego.
BBC News
