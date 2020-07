Naya Rivera's funeral took place last week, following her accidental drowning earlier this month.

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest

Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla Rivera has written a heartbreaking tribute to honor the...

Former Glee star Naya Rivera is to make a posthumous appearance on Netflix baking show Sugar Rush.

Naya Rivera has been laid to rest after her death at the age of 33. The former Glee actress’ body...