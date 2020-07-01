Global  
 

Gilead says remdesivir cuts death risk
Gilead Sciences said Friday additional data from a late-stage study showed its antiviral remdesivir reduced the risk of death and significantly improved the conditions of severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Fred Katayama reports.

