Gilead says remdesivir cuts death risk

Gilead Sciences American pharmaceutical company
Gilead's coronavirus antiviral remdesivir gets conditional EU clearanceThe European Commission said on Friday it had given conditional approval for the use of antiviral remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients following an accelerated..
WorldNews
Gilead's remdesivir gets conditional EU clearance
Trump ‘Undermining’ Global Fight Against Covid By Hoarding New Drug, Minister WarnsDonald Trump risks “undermining” global collaboration on Covid-19 by buying up the world’s supplies of a drug treatment for the virus, the British..
WorldNews
Coronavirus: US buys nearly all of Gilead's Covid-19 drug remdesivirThe US will acquire almost all the next three months' production of the drug from Gilead.
BBC News
