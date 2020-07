Magic Lessons, the New Novel in the Practical Magic series from Alice Hoffman Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 00:37s - Published 2 days ago Magic Lessons, the New Novel in the Practical Magic series from Alice Hoffman In an unforgettable novel that traces a centuries-old curse to its source, beloved author Alice Hoffman unveils the story of Maria Owens, accused of witchcraft in Salem, and matriarch of a line of the amazing Owens women and men featured in Practical Magic and The Rules of Magic. 0

