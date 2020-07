Kanpur shootout: 3 bombs recovered from Bikru village's panchayat house

Uttar Pradesh Police found three bombs in Bikaru village in Kanpur.

The crude bombs were recovered from village panchayat house.

Three UP Police teams have been investigating the area where eight cops were killed on July 3.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was the main accused in the ambush and killing.

He was shot down by police in encounter on Friday morning.