Michael Jackson wanted to be 'immortalised' The 'Billie Jean' hitmaker had been writing in a secret diary about being "the greatest ever" and wanting to be remembered forever like Charlie Chaplin and Walt Disney.

Excerpts from 'Bad: An Unprecedented Investigation into the Michael Jackson Cover-Up', obtained by The Mirror newspaper, revealed the singer wanted to be "immortalised".

The singer also revealed his plans to earn $20million a week before his passing, and was looking to do concerts with Cirque du Soleil concerts, signing a brand deal with Nike as well as starring in Hollywood films as well as the gigs at London's O2 Arena.

In the diary, Michael also shared his concerns about his team of managers and other staff, as he revealed he was keen to sign his own cheques over a significant figure.

The diary also revealed Michael's paranoia at times, as he wrote about being afraid of "evil people ­everywhere".

He wrote: