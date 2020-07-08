Global  
 

First Look: "The Fourth Day"
Video Credit: OWN - Affiliate - Duration: 00:30s - Published
First Look: 'The Fourth Day'

First Look: "The Fourth Day"

Grace discovers a key informant during her investigation into Edenvale Lending.

Charity's desire to honor the church's past may threaten her future within it.

Bishop decides to take the issue of the house into his own hands.

