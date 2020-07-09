Reporter Update: Coronavirus Test Result Wait Times Growing Longer
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more on the growing wait times for Coronavirus test results.
WEB EXTRA: Gov. DeSantis To Split Lines For Asymptomatic & Symptomatic People At State Run Testing FacilitiesAt a news conference on Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he is working to speed up wait times and test result times by splitting up the lines for asymptomatic and symptomatic people.
COVID-19 update: Recovery rate touches 62.09% in IndiaIndia's COVID-19 total case count has reached 7,67,296 on July 09.Total active cases reached 2,69,789 and death toll has gone up to 21,129 today. As per Government of India, the rate of recovery among..