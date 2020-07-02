Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teen finds selfies of Justin Bieber on her iPad after singer rents her vacation home
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Teen finds selfies of Justin Bieber on her iPad after singer rents her vacation home

Teen finds selfies of Justin Bieber on her iPad after singer rents her vacation home

While scrolling through the photos on her iPad, a TikTok user named Molly came across something unusual: selfies of Justin Bieber.In a video, Molly explained that the “Sorry” singer had stayed at her family’s vacation house —.and even though he didn’t sign the guestbook, he did use the iPad to take some memorable selfies.Justin also took some pictures in the driveway of the vacation home, which Molly’s brother hilariously recreated.People couldn’t believe that Molly actually had Justin Bieber staying at her vacation home at one point.“IMAGINE BEING THIS LUCKY,” one person said.“Oh my god you won at life,” another user added.“I’d never clean off that ipad again,” a third person joked

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Scooter Braun wasn't keen to take Demi Lovato on as a client [Video]

Scooter Braun wasn't keen to take Demi Lovato on as a client

Scooter Braun was initially going to decline Demi Lovato's request to manage her career.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Billie Eilish's parents considered therapy over singer's obsession with Justin Bieber [Video]

Billie Eilish's parents considered therapy over singer's obsession with Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish was apparently so obsessed with Justin Bieber that her parents considered taking her to therapy.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published
Katherine Jenkins battles rain during live-stream show for care home residents [Video]

Katherine Jenkins battles rain during live-stream show for care home residents

Katherine Jenkins has urged the public not to forget the older generation after singing to care home residents, their families and staff in a live-streamed concert from her garden. The Welsh..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published