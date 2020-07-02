Teen finds selfies of Justin Bieber on her iPad after singer rents her vacation home Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:50s - Published 15 seconds ago Teen finds selfies of Justin Bieber on her iPad after singer rents her vacation home While scrolling through the photos on her iPad, a TikTok user named Molly came across something unusual: selfies of Justin Bieber.In a video, Molly explained that the “Sorry” singer had stayed at her family’s vacation house —.and even though he didn’t sign the guestbook, he did use the iPad to take some memorable selfies.Justin also took some pictures in the driveway of the vacation home, which Molly’s brother hilariously recreated.People couldn’t believe that Molly actually had Justin Bieber staying at her vacation home at one point.“IMAGINE BEING THIS LUCKY,” one person said.“Oh my god you won at life,” another user added.“I’d never clean off that ipad again,” a third person joked 0

