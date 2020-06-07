Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:25s - Published
Man City to learn European fate on Monday

Manchester City will learn the outcome of their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal over a two-year UEFA ban from European football on Monday.

Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:56Published

Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against Brighton

 Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News

 Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News

CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition

Manchester City's appeal against a a two-year ban from European competition to be heard by CAS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:28Published

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their game in hand.David McGoldrick scored his first Premier League goal to give the Blades the lead and pounced again in the second half to seal a stunning victory after Oli McBurnie’s fine header had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat Chelsea

 Sheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
BBC News

Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Man City to learn European appeal fate on Monday

Manchester City will learn on Monday whether their appeal against a two-year ban from European club...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •talkSPORT


Man City’s thrashing of Brighton could prove insignificant ahead of UEFA ruling

Man City’s thrashing of Brighton could prove insignificant ahead of UEFA ruling Raheem Sterling bagged a hat-trick as Manchester City beat Brighton 5-0 and their next test comes on...
Daily Star - Published

Pep gives positive outlook on Man City’s Champions League D-Day

City are expected to learn the outcome of their appeal against a two-year exclusion from European...
Team Talk - Published


Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero undergoes knee surgery

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirms that striker Sergio Aguero will undergo knee surgery after limping off in City's 5-0 victory against Burnley on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:32Published