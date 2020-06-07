Man City to learn European fate on Monday

|
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five at BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Court of Arbitration for Sport International arbitral body for sports disputes
CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing
McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat ChelseaSheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
BBC News
Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News
