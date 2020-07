Anita 'Lady A' White Responds To Lady Antebellum's Lawsuit Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:43s - Published 3 minutes ago Anita 'Lady A' White Responds To Lady Antebellum's Lawsuit Lady Antebellum's recent name change to Lady A hasn't been a smooth transition. Blues singer Anita White has been using that name for more than 20 years, and while she was willing to make a deal, she says she "will not be erased" in response to the band's lawsuit. 0

