How recent Supreme Court ruling will affect Oklahomans

SUPREME COURT DECISION RULING THE MUSCOGEE CREEK NATION IS STILL AN INDIAN RESERVATION

TONY RUSSELL ON CAM= HUGE CASE COMING OUT OF WASHINGTON, D.C.-A TREATY WAS REAFFIRMED BY THE SUPREME COURT--SO WHAT DOES THAT MEAN FOR NATIVE AMERICANS AND NON-NATIVES LIVING RIGHT HERE IN TULSA. I ASKED TRIBAL SOVEREIGNTY ATTORNEY MARY KATHRYN NAGLE, A CHEROKEE CITIZEN. FULL SCREEN= QUESTION. WHAT WAS REALLY DECIDED BY THE SUPREME COURT THIS WEEK? SOT= NAGLE1 751 Mary Kathryn Nagle, Tribal Sovereignty Attorney,"If Congress doesn't establish a reservation, it continues to exist.

And that's all thesupreme court concluded isthat the reservations neverbeen established, it stillexists.

Second, it's not arestoration of anylandscape.

No lands aregoing to change ownership.It's the border, right thatwe're saying this border isstill here.

It's likeaffirming that the border ofthe state of Kansas stillexists.

Yes, Kansas Stateborder still exists.

If I'man individual landownerinside Kansas, that doesn'tmean I no longer own myproperty.

TONY RUSSELL ON CAM=SO FOR THOSE WHO ARE NON-NATIVE. WHAT HAPPENS TO MY LAND? AM I STILL ALLOWED TO BE HERE?

WHAT HAPPENS TOMY LAND?

AM I STILL ALLOWEDTO BE HERE?

Mary Kathryn Nagle, Tribal Sovereignty Attorney," this is a huge question that a lot of people have.

The factthat the nation'sreservation has never beenestablished has no impact onindividual land ownership.In fact, a lot of thereservations in the UnitedStates today are comprisedof significant portions ofnon Indian owned land.That's true in Montana.That's true in the state ofWashington.

That's true inSouth Dakota.

It's true inArizona.

It's true here inOklahoma.

And what thatmeans is, it's it's justlike being an landowner inthe state of Kansas or inthestate of California, right,you're within a certainsovereigns borders, but youget you still own your land.Now, the next question folkshave is well, what can thetribe do to me?

Of course, Ithink this is a problematicquestion because tribes arenot out there to get nonIndians right.

Mary Kathryn Nagle, Tribal Sovereignty Attorney,"here's the current law right now, the State Police will still have the authority to detain Indians on the reservation. Now, ultimately, they may have to turn them over to the feds or to the tribal nation if a law... And so a lot of these scary scenarios are, you know, and I understand it's just based on ignorance and not knowing and fear. And unfortunately, I think some some misrepresentations that Oklahoma has perpetuated in some instances, honestly, but because they wanted to win this case, and it was in their interest, you know, the state government to sort of get some fear into folks into folks minds,"

TONY RUSSELL ON CAM= AND FINALLY, WHAT ABOUT THESE MAPS CIRCULATING IN NEWS ARTICLES AND SOCIAL MEDIA?

Mary Kathryn Nagle, Tribal Sovereignty Attorney,"yes, it is a map that says here are reservations.

But again, itgives us it paints thispicture of the state has nosovereignty or jurisdictionwithin these colored blocksof tribal reservations,which is not the law.

Imean,