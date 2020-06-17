Coronavirus cases rise, stock market not as greatly impacted

|
With no contact delivery.
12 at 6.
A money alert- the nasdaq composite closed at yet another all-time high today.
It was the fourth time this week that the tech-heavy index reached a record.
Stocks started the session higher after drug marker gilead said new data supports the effectiveness of remdesivir as a covid-19 treatment.
All three indexes recorded a weekly gain.
Steven holwerda with ferguson wellman joins us live again tonight.
Thanks for being here.
-when the pandemic first hit the stock market took a dive, we're seeing a rise in cases now.
Why isn't the stock market reacting to that?
-there's talk of another stimulus package.
How can that impact the market?
-a lot of state seeing a rise in cases are putting
|
|
|
|
