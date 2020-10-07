Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Fay Update 7/10/20 PM
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Tropical Storm Fay Update 7/10/20 PM
Fay weakens as it heads inland.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ariftascioglu

VmaT RT @ABC7NY: Several inches of rain brought street flooding to the Jersey Shore. Tropical Storm Fay warning remains in effect along the enti… 12 minutes ago

theparkernathan

Nathan Parker Tropical Storm Fay | EN Weather Update https://t.co/qRRRMYH9Sw @EarthNetworks 12 minutes ago

DavidMRohde

Dave Final Tropical Storm Fay update: Current temp/dew 72°/69° 1.1” rain Wind 4 mph gust 9 mph max gust 18mph @ 10 feet… https://t.co/xehUj5MoNo 15 minutes ago

FLHurricaneInfo

FL Hurricane Info NHC Update Summary for Tropical Storm Fay (AT1/AL062020) https://t.co/qIBC2z29lt https://t.co/99YEz23k4r #flwx 30 minutes ago

FLHurricaneInfo

FL Hurricane Info NHC Update Tropical Storm Fay Public Advisory Number 6A https://t.co/qIBC2zjKK3 https://t.co/99YEz1LJcT #flwx 30 minutes ago

FLHurricaneInfo

FL Hurricane Info NHC Update Tropical Storm Fay Graphics https://t.co/Ck4zj7FfvZ https://t.co/99YEz23k4r #flwx 30 minutes ago

MambaMike13

Mikey 🇷🇴 RT @sdcasner: Noon update - Tropical Storm Fay hits Monmouth Beach NJ - “Curtains” of rain now falling - wind pronounced and beach erosion… 31 minutes ago

The_Bronx_Daily

The Bronx Daily MTA Issues Update On Preparations For Tropical Storm Fay https://t.co/auc5iDlYqO 36 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain [Video]

Power lines down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain

Power lines are down in Ocean City, New Jersey due to Tropical Storm Fay's strong winds and rain on Friday (July 10).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:23Published
Tropical Storm Fay Update 7/10/20 PM [Video]

Tropical Storm Fay Update 7/10/20 PM

Fay weakens as it heads inland.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:48Published
Tropical Storm Fay Hammers Jersey Shore, Makes Landfall In Ocean County [Video]

Tropical Storm Fay Hammers Jersey Shore, Makes Landfall In Ocean County

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:40Published