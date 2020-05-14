Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Big Ten's cancelation of non-conference games leaves Ball State hanging out to dry
Video Credit: WFFT - Published
Big Ten's cancelation of non-conference games leaves Ball State hanging out to dry

Big Ten's cancelation of non-conference games leaves Ball State hanging out to dry

After the Big Ten moved to a conference-only game slate this year, Ball State lost two important games on their schedule.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Many games as it needed..

The pac 12 also announced tonight they will play a conference only schedule..

Meaning notre dame has now lost games against wisconsin, u-s-c and stanford...but they aren't the only ones...with the big ten's announcement yesterday, ball state lost two big buy games as well...those games are called buy games for the simple fact that power five schools will pay smaller schools like ball state a good amount of money to come play them...the cards were set to play indiana and michigan in the second and third weeks of the season, respectively... which would've brought in nearly one point seven million dollars in revenue for the athletic department...now not only does the football team lose out on two games, but the whole athletic department takes a big hit..

As of now b-s-u is set to open their season september third against maine




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Seven-year-old boy shows off his amazing trick shots [Video]

Seven-year-old boy shows off his amazing trick shots

A seven-year-old boy is hoping to be the next Owen Farrell or Jonny Wilkinson after going viral with videos of his incredible trick-shots - using a RUGBY BALL.Rugger-mad Oscar Herbert has been using..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published
Arizona to Resume Pro Sports Without Fans [Video]

Arizona to Resume Pro Sports Without Fans

Arizona to Resume Pro Sports Without Fans Arizona Governor Doug Ducey tweeted the announcement on Tuesday. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, via Twitter In a news conference on Tuesday, Ducey said MLB, NFL,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published