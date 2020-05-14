Big Ten's cancelation of non-conference games leaves Ball State hanging out to dry

After the Big Ten moved to a conference-only game slate this year, Ball State lost two important games on their schedule.

The pac 12 also announced tonight they will play a conference only schedule..

Meaning notre dame has now lost games against wisconsin, u-s-c and stanford...but they aren't the only ones...with the big ten's announcement yesterday, ball state lost two big buy games as well...those games are called buy games for the simple fact that power five schools will pay smaller schools like ball state a good amount of money to come play them...the cards were set to play indiana and michigan in the second and third weeks of the season, respectively... which would've brought in nearly one point seven million dollars in revenue for the athletic department...now not only does the football team lose out on two games, but the whole athletic department takes a big hit..

As of now b-s-u is set to open their season september third against maine