Basketball Standout Fletcher Loyer Talks Transfer to Homestead

Hey good evening everyone... well there's no doubt fort wayne has a great history when it comes to producing high-level hoops talent..just in the few years that i've lived here, we've seen the likes of malik williams, keion brooks jr, caleb furst and luke goode make names for themselves on a national level..and just this week, another top recruiting target transferred in to the area..

His name is fletcher loyer..

After moving from michigan, loyer is now a homestead spartan...and over the next couple of years, he's hoping to make his mark on the summit city basketball scene..

3 fletcher loyer: "i think it'll fit in perfectly.

Obviously winning most of the games in high school ball.

Last year so doing what we can to win here in indiana.

Obviously just coming here narr: during his time in clarkston, michigan, fletcher loyer much.

Over the last two years, loyer led his high school team to a 39-4 record and a pair of conference championships.

Leaving that success behind can be difficult, but with fletcher's family now in fort wayne, he feels like he's found the right fit with homestead...basketball culture there.

I mean, obviously they won state back in '15 with swanigan.

Just seeing the tradition there and seeing what we can do to help me as a player and help them win, so that's why we chose homestead."

Narr: and homestead head coach chris johnson is happy to have him.

As a sophomore, loyer averaged over 23 points per game.

The 6-5 guard already holds offers from purdue, michigan and nebraska, just to name a few.

Add loyer to a lineup that already features illinois commit luke goode, and it should give the spartans a heck of a one-two punch..loyer: "i think we'll play great together.

We're both pretty good shooters, so doing what we can to get each other open, getting each other shots, moving the ball and doing what we can.

Just knowing every day you're going to be playing against another big ten player, so doing what you can do to help me as a player and maybe what i can do to help him."narr: and while loyer is looking forward to playing alongside goode, what excites him most about the move is getting a chance to play in front of family... loyer: "my mom's always kind of wanted to move down here, because all of my family lives here in fort wayne.

All my cousins have been saying those friday night games are going to be special.

I'll have a big family section up there watching me, so can't wait to get out there and compete."

Speaking of family..basketball certianly runs in loyer's blood..his dad john is a former n-b-a head coach and he's now a scout for the los angeles clippers...meanwhile, fletcher's older brother foster currently plays at michigan