'COVID-19 is worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years': RBI Governor
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das joined virtual 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave on July 11.

He said that COVID-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years.

"COVID19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being.

It dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across globe," said RBI Governor.

