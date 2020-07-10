Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence

Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of his former adviser Roger Stone - just days before he was due to report to prison.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nicolle Wallace Condemns ‘Zombie’ GOP for Complicity After Trump Commutes Roger Stone’s Sentence: ‘You Pull the Fire Alarm… There’s Nobody Coming’

Nicolle Wallace condemns 'Zombie' Republicans for complicity after Trump commutes Roger Stone's...
Mediaite - Published

Biden campaign: Trump abused authority by commuting Roger Stone's sentence

Joe Biden's campaign weighed in Friday night on President Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerCBC.caJerusalem Post


Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence days before prison term set to begin

Longtime Republican operated convicted of lying to Congress to avoid prison with president's clemency
Independent - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerCBC.caFOXNews.comJerusalem Post



Tweets about this

CWhit64

Caroline Whitaker RT @changed_gear: Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone's prison sentence I suppose as Johnson would say, we should accept that's the… 4 seconds ago

WRKSNFX

William Kuck RT @BonginoReport: Trump commutes Roger Stone's sentence, days before prison term set to begin https://t.co/wUKlkfE4UC 5 seconds ago

UnRepConsrvtive

Steven Ackerman 🇺🇸 RT @superyayadize: Hooray! 💥💥💥President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Sentence 💥💥💥https://t.co/yTxCPYY8xv via @gatewaypundit 8 seconds ago

SammyPatriots

Patriot For Democracy RT @AriMelber: Donald Trump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence and the new WH statement *admits* Trump’s motivation is countering the “Russia… 10 seconds ago

HQEDphd

De HQED (PhD) RT @HuffmanForNC: In @RealDonaldTrump's world. Lying Roger Stone criminal sentence is commuted and #RealityWinner is punished for telling t… 11 seconds ago

maxitrilliony

Sean Colin Young RT @ani_digital: US President Trump commutes former political advisor Roger Stone's 'unjust' sentence Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/Tdr17… 15 seconds ago

MozzleStead

Mozzle RT @KamalaHarris: Trump commutes the prison sentence of Roger Stone while the officers that killed Breonna Taylor are still free. The two s… 18 seconds ago

isaac_capt

Capt_Isaac_Davis RT @StevenBeschloss: Trump commutes Roger Stone’s sentence because Stone refused to tell the truth about what he knew about Trump’s felonio… 19 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Prison Sentence [Video]

President Trump Commutes Roger Stone's Prison Sentence

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and advisor Roger Stone on Friday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published
Roger Stone Celebrates In Fort Lauderdale [Video]

Roger Stone Celebrates In Fort Lauderdale

President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime political confidant Roger Stone on Friday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:12Published
Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence [Video]

Trump Suggests He Will Commute Roger Stone's Sentence

In interviews Thursday President Donald Trump suggested he was ready to grant clemency to Roger Stone. Stone is a close friend and ally to Trump. He was convicted of lying to federal investigators...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:30Published