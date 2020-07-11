'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday told reporters his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone "wasn't given a fair trial" and said "we're getting rave reviews" for giving executive clemency to Stone.

Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison [NFA] President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone on Friday, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Adam Reed reports.

Pres. Trump says he's getting "rave reviews" for his decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said Sunday that he will grant Democrats’ request to have former special counsel Robert Mueller..

President Donald Trump says he has a "good relationship" with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, who has been sidelined by the White..

Trump's former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney broke from the administration's stance in an op-ed that criticized coronavirus testing.

GENEVA – The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an “onslaught” against the media and referred..

