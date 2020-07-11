'Rave reviews' for Roger Stone commutation -Trump

|
|
UN expert laments White House ‘attacks’ on the mediaGENEVA – The U.N. special rapporteur on freedom of expression on Monday accused the White House of mounting an “onslaught” against the media and referred..
Trump's ex-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says U.S. has 'inexcusable' problems with COVID-19 testingTrump's former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney broke from the administration's stance in an op-ed that criticized coronavirus testing.
Trump says he has 'good relationship' with FauciPresident Donald Trump says he has a "good relationship" with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, who has been sidelined by the White..
Graham to Call Robert Mueller to Testify after Op-Ed Defending Roger Stone ProsecutionSenate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.) said Sunday that he will grant Democrats’ request to have former special counsel Robert Mueller..
Pres. Trump says he's getting 'rave reviews' for commuting Roger Stone's sentencePres. Trump says he's getting "rave reviews" for his decision to commute the prison sentence of longtime ally Roger Stone.
Trump spares longtime adviser Stone from prison
|
|
|
|
