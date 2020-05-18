Global  
 

Crusaders 26 - 15 Blues
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 04:49s - Published
Crusaders 26 - 15 Blues
The Crusaders came from behind in the face of a strong Blues performance.
Live Super Rugby Aotearoa updates: Crusaders v Blues

Live Super Rugby Aotearoa updates: Crusaders v Blues Follow all the Super Rugby Aotearoa action with the Crusaders hosting the Blues - including all of...
New Zealand Herald - Published

News24.com | Blues name strong line-up for Crusaders blockbuster

The Blues have named arguably their strongest team for the top-of-the-table Super Rugby Aotearoa...
News24 - Published

News24.com | Envy for Springboks' Jacques Nienaber as NZ get their ‘super-trial’

The huge tussle between the unbeaten Crusaders and Blues on Saturday is one for rugby connoisseurs...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

Justinkrdible

#1 Chairman Shithouse game compared to the Crusaders v Blues match #WARvFOR 44 seconds ago

IreneDaisy92

Irene Daisy RT @ek_rugby: Couple of penalties creeping in for the Blues as the Crusaders knock on the door, but they've stayed solid at the tryline. G… 1 minute ago

IreneDaisy92

Irene Daisy RT @gjblue: Anyone who says rugby is boring is watching the wrong stuff, this game is brilliant Crusaders V Blues #CRUvBLU 2 minutes ago

IreneDaisy92

Irene Daisy RT @ultimaterugby: ⏰HT: Crusaders 6-7 Blues ⏰45': Crusaders 6-10 Blues ⏰48': Crusaders 9-10 Blues ⏰55': Crusaders 9-15 Blues ⏰62': Crusader… 2 minutes ago

faliqq_

Faliq RT @SuperRugby: FULL-TIME| The Crusaders show their class to beat the Blues. Click here: https://t.co/s29oc6py29 #CRUvBLU #SuperRugbyAote… 2 minutes ago

IreneDaisy92

Irene Daisy RT @rugby_podcast: Now to be realist. Imagine either of these sides playing the crusaders or blues in NZ. Fuck me #WARvFOR 2 minutes ago

jacob_bassford

Jacobean #BLM @SquidgeRugby Admittedly, and perhaps for us neutrals and Blues’ fans annoyingly, the Crusaders’ last 20 as a whole… https://t.co/xME000T8Az 2 minutes ago

tru_rugbyscores

TRU Rugby Scores 66' Crusaders 19 - 15 Blues Codie Taylor Sub Off - Andrew Makalio Sub On 2 minutes ago


Carter's 'super Nan' forgives rival move [Video]

Carter's 'super Nan' forgives rival move

Former Crusaders fly-half Dan Carter has made a shock move to rivals Auckland Blues, but his 'super Nan' Pam is just happy to have him home.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:42Published
New Zealand's Super Rugby teams return to training [Video]

New Zealand's Super Rugby teams return to training

Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders, Hurricanes and Highlanders begin preparations for NZ-based competition called Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:21Published